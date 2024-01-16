MMA star John Lineker willing to expand his horizons by doing Muay Thai and special-rules matches

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is always eager to take on new challenges.

Turns out, ‘Hands of Stone’ is even willing to test himself outside his comfort zone by accepting bouts under different rulesets.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Lineker spoke about his desire to participate in Muay Thai or special rules matches under the ONE banner.

“In the meantime, I would like to do a Muay Thai or Boxing fight. Unfortunately, I had a fight scheduled, but it seems that my opponent was injured and the fight was canceled.”

John Lineker’s wish was granted when he got booked into a special-rules striking match with fellow hard-hitting veteran Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18.

It was supposed to be a punches-only affair in four-ounce gloves, similar to the Xiong Jing Nan vs. Wondergirl fight at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

Unfortunately, ‘Hitman’ pulled out due to a recurring injury.

With bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade also on the mend due to injuries, Lineker has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sit idly.

The Brazilian is even willing to venture into the Muay Thai ranks. With ONE being home to the best strikers in the world, Lineker certainly won’t have a shortage of opponents if he decides to try ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

John Lineker’s recent surge after losing bantamweight MMA crown

Naysayers were highly critical of Lineker following two unsavory results against his rival Andrade.

With talks of retirement looming, ‘Hands of Stone’ tuned out the noise with an emphatic last-second knockout win over Kim Jae Woong in his bounce-back fight at ONE Fight Night 13 last August.

Lineker even made a quick turnaround and spoiled Stephen Loman’s title hopes with a dominant victory at ONE Fight Night 14 the following month.

One thing’s for sure, John Lineker still has a lot left in the tank.