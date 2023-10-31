“She fought well” - Supergirl feels older sister Wondergirl should have gotten win over Xiong Jing Nan

At ONE Fight Night 16, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to return to the circle for her third outing of 2023.

This year has been a huge breakout moment for the 19-year old striking prodigy despite it starting with a defeat. On November 3, she will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in search of back-to-back wins when she faces Cristina Morales.

Despite her recent victory over Lara Fernandez, it was her defeat at ONE Fight Night 6 that really got people excited about the Thai striker's potential. Losing a razer-close decision to Stamp Fairtex on late notice, Jaroonsak won the admiration of the fans, and the same can be said for her older sibling.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak competed in a mixed-rules contest with the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Once again, she received a lot of praise for her performance, even in defeat, earning new fans for the show she put on.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ spoke about her sister's clash with the world champion and how she should have had her hand raised:

“I felt like my sister won that fight. She fought well despite difficulty to keep it up during the third round because of the injury.”

She then revealed whether she has any interest in her following in the footsteps of her older sibling by stepping outside of her comfort zone:

“Not really. I’m not interested at this moment.”

Returning to Lumpinee this weekend, Anna will look to fly the flag for her family once again by racking up another win inside the circle.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.