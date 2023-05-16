With his distinctive tattoos and well-groomed beard, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is one of the more recognisable fighters currently competing in MMA.

Today, however, a new-look ‘No Love’ has emerged onto social media – sending Twitter users across the world into a frenzy.

Twitter user Ben Davis posted an apparently recent photo of Garbrandt onto his feed, with a humorous caption attached, referring to 'No Beard Cody'. The photo appears to have come from one of Garbrandt’s own social media accounts.

Ben Davis @BenTheBaneDavis “No beard Cody isn’t real he can’t hurt you”



No beard Cody: “No beard Cody isn’t real he can’t hurt you” No beard Cody: https://t.co/G44otdC4yP

Unsurprisingly, some of the reactions to this photo, which shows Garbrandt almost clean shaven outside of a short moustache, have been hilarious.

Two users poked fun at the former bantamweight champion’s apparently questionable chin.

Sir Surly @Sir_Surly_ @BenTheBaneDavis Imagine how weak the chin is without that extra 3mm of padding @BenTheBaneDavis Imagine how weak the chin is without that extra 3mm of padding

Another user, meanwhile, was even more ruthless – stating that ‘No Love’ looked like 'a guy who would date a high schooler'.

FLA⚡️H @BeatDaHeat1 @BenTheBaneDavis He looks like a guy who would date a high schooler @BenTheBaneDavis He looks like a guy who would date a high schooler

Some of the other comments, meanwhile, expressed their surprise that the photo was in fact Cody Garbrandt.

Brandon Bonds @Sadclaps @BenTheBaneDavis If it wasn't for the tattoos, I would have no idea it was him @BenTheBaneDavis If it wasn't for the tattoos, I would have no idea it was him

Boon Hound @boon_hound @BenTheBaneDavis I thought this was a throwback picture of the band Crazy Town. @BenTheBaneDavis I thought this was a throwback picture of the band Crazy Town.

Others were more complimentary of ‘No Love’, with one describing him as handsome.

BRANTENDO⁶⁴ @BRANTENDO64 @BenTheBaneDavis One of the few men on earth who actually might look better without a beard @BenTheBaneDavis One of the few men on earth who actually might look better without a beard

Monric @MonricOW @BenTheBaneDavis He looks like the good-looking actor in his 20s thats supposed to play a high school student role in a movie @BenTheBaneDavis He looks like the good-looking actor in his 20s thats supposed to play a high school student role in a movie

SPG @SletKentDome @BenTheBaneDavis Most guys look better with beard but he looks better like this @BenTheBaneDavis Most guys look better with beard but he looks better like this

Cody Garbrandt next fight: When is ‘No Love’ returning to the UFC?

Cody Garbrandt’s last fight in the UFC saw him edge out Trevin Jones at UFC 285 in March. It was Garbrandt’s first victory in the octagon since his stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao in June 2020.

In the weeks following his victory over Jones, Garbrandt claimed that he’d like to return to the octagon on International Fight Week in July, to coincide with his birthday. He also called out ageing veteran Rani Yahya for this fight.

Despite this, it looks like ‘No Love’ will have to wait a little longer for his return. Last month, it was announced that Garbrandt’s return will actually take place at a UFC Fight Night event on August 19.

The former bantamweight champion will reportedly face off with Mario Bautista, who is riding a four-fight win streak dating back to February 2022.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2023/4/28/2370… Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista in the works for UFC event on Aug. 19 ( @DamonMartin Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista in the works for UFC event on Aug. 19 (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2023/4/28/2370… https://t.co/G73C8RUhM6

Should ‘No Love’ win this bout, it will be the first time he will have won back-to-back fights since 2016.

