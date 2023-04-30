"He's that dude"

Song Yadong bounced back from his loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night 210 with a stellar performance against Ricky Simon. He won the main event of UFC Vegas 72 via TKO in the fifth round after hurting Simon several times earlier in the fight.

'Kung Fu Kid' was awarded the Performance of the Night for his efforts and put the division's top five on notice.

MMA Twitter showered the promising bantamweight contender with praise following his win. @FireMMAVid posted a highlight reel of Song Yadong's impressive performance, which generated many responses.

Song Yadong recorded his fifth KO/TKO win in the UFC against Ricky Simon, tying Sean O'Malley for the third-most KO wins in the division's history. At just 25 years old, 'Kung Fu Kid' is still far from his prime years.

Yadong has been training under former UFC fighter Urijah Faber at Team Alpha Male since 2017, and the pair now both hold wins over Ricky Simon via TKO in the UFC.

Song Yadong says that the UFC will "protect" Sean O'Malley from him

Song Yadong and Ricky Simon went to battle in the main event of UFC Vegas 72 last night, with 'Kung Fu Kid' earning a TKO victory in the final round.

Yadong is currently ranked No.8 in the bantamweight division, and following his win over No.10-ranked Simon, the budding contender is eyeing a fight with the top five at 135 pounds.

'Kung Fu Kid' appeared at the post-fight press conference, where he listed a number of possible opponents for his next fight. Yadong mentioned Sean O'Malley's name amongst others, before claiming that the UFC wouldn't let him face 'Sugar' as he was 'protected':

"I want to fight top-five fighters. Even [Rob] Font, he's [ranked] No.6 right? He's okay, yeah. 'Chito' Vera, Sean O'Malley. But they probably won't give me Sean O'Malley, the UFC protect him. Yeah, whatever. My goal is top five, [to] fight top-five fighters this year."

Yadong is currently 9-2-1 in the UFC, and a win or two against notable opponents will put 'Kung Fu Kid' on the path to a bantamweight title shot.

