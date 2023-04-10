MMA Twitter roasts Raul Rosas Jr. for past comments about finishing Aljamain Sterling after UFC 287 defeat 

This weekend at UFC 287, teenage bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Christian Rodriguez. Despite being a huge betting favorite, Raul Rosas Jr ran out of gas in the final two rounds of the main card bout and lost a decision.
Prior to this weekend’s event, it was fair to say that ‘El Nino Problema’ had plenty of hype around him. Still just 18 years old, he became the youngest fighter in UFC history last year and defeated Jay Perrin via submission in his octagon debut.
However, it’s arguable that the teenage sensation may have had a little too much confidence in his skills. Rosas Jr. went on record last year to claim that he was capable of finishing current bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling to take his title.
While ‘The Funk Master’ easily brushed off the idea of Rosas Jr’s suggestion, the same clearly cannot be said for some fans.
Twitter user @SpinninBackfist took to social media to poke fun at the teenager, stating:
“Remember when Raul Rosas Jr said he would finish Aljamain Sterling? Life comes at you fast. #UFC287.”
Some of the responses to the Tweet were far less cordial.
However, there were some Twitter users with more sympathy for the teenager, and they essentially defended him for his confidence – even if it turned out to be slightly misplaced:
What was the reaction to Raul Rosas Jr’s loss like within the UFC?
Very few fans and observers expected Raul Rosas Jr. to lose to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. Despite being young, Rosas Jr. had almost as much experience as his older foe and was largely favored to win the fight easily.
For his own part, ‘El Nino Problema’ seemed to take the loss well. In an Instagram story, Rosas Jr simply claimed that “things happen for a reason:”
“My bad bros. I didn’t have the energy to do what I know or even try. Things happen for a reason (and) God knows. My opponent was better tonight. Thank you guys.”
Dana White was also largely positive despite the teenager’s loss. He stated that Rosas Jr has “a lot of growing to do” but also stated that the defeat wasn’t that damaging to him:
“He’s got a lot of growing to do. He’s got a lot of work to do. People love him. This isn’t as damaging to him – nobody really goes undefeated in this sport. It’s very, very hard to do. But he’s got to get back on the horse and keep going.”
Whether ‘El Nino Problema’ can bounce back from his loss as White hopes he can – or whether he goes the same way as other failed UFC prospects, only time will tell.