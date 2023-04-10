MMA Twitter roasts Raul Rosas Jr. for past comments about finishing Aljamain Sterling after UFC 287 defeat 

This weekend at UFC 287, teenage bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Christian Rodriguez. Despite being a huge betting favorite, Raul Rosas Jr ran out of gas in the final two rounds of the main card bout and lost a decision.

Prior to this weekend’s event, it was fair to say that ‘El Nino Problema’ had plenty of hype around him. Still just 18 years old, he became the youngest fighter in UFC history last year and defeated Jay Perrin via submission in his octagon debut.

However, it’s arguable that the teenage sensation may have had a little too much confidence in his skills. Rosas Jr. went on record last year to claim that he was capable of finishing current bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling to take his title.

While ‘The Funk Master’ easily brushed off the idea of Rosas Jr’s suggestion, the same clearly cannot be said for some fans.

Twitter user @SpinninBackfist took to social media to poke fun at the teenager, stating:

“Remember when Raul Rosas Jr said he would finish Aljamain Sterling? Life comes at you fast. #UFC287.”

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



Life comes at you fast. Remember when Raul Rosas Jr said he would finish Aljamain Sterling…Life comes at you fast. #UFC287 Remember when Raul Rosas Jr said he would finish Aljamain Sterling…Life comes at you fast. #UFC287 https://t.co/wkabIqL7Nn

Some of the responses to the Tweet were far less cordial.

Montana @Lordtony27 @SpinninBackfist Demn I didn’t see that coming Rodriguez is a savage Rosas got served a hot plate of humble pie back to the prelims kiddo @SpinninBackfist Demn I didn’t see that coming Rodriguez is a savage Rosas got served a hot plate of humble pie back to the prelims kiddo

However, there were some Twitter users with more sympathy for the teenager, and they essentially defended him for his confidence – even if it turned out to be slightly misplaced:

dadsaidimlazy @dadsaidimlazy @SpinninBackfist Bro he 18/19 don’t hate on a young man for dreaming @SpinninBackfist Bro he 18/19 don’t hate on a young man for dreaming

MoonMatt @MoonMattV2 @SpinninBackfist He’s 18, by the time he’s his opponents age he’ll be title level, he’s a kid give him time. @SpinninBackfist He’s 18, by the time he’s his opponents age he’ll be title level, he’s a kid give him time.

What was the reaction to Raul Rosas Jr’s loss like within the UFC?

Very few fans and observers expected Raul Rosas Jr. to lose to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. Despite being young, Rosas Jr. had almost as much experience as his older foe and was largely favored to win the fight easily.

For his own part, ‘El Nino Problema’ seemed to take the loss well. In an Instagram story, Rosas Jr simply claimed that “things happen for a reason:”

“My bad bros. I didn’t have the energy to do what I know or even try. Things happen for a reason (and) God knows. My opponent was better tonight. Thank you guys.”

Dana White was also largely positive despite the teenager’s loss. He stated that Rosas Jr has “a lot of growing to do” but also stated that the defeat wasn’t that damaging to him:

“He’s got a lot of growing to do. He’s got a lot of work to do. People love him. This isn’t as damaging to him – nobody really goes undefeated in this sport. It’s very, very hard to do. But he’s got to get back on the horse and keep going.”

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full story: "He's got a lot of growing to do": Dana White remains bullish on the bright future of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. after his first loss. #UFC287 | Full story: bit.ly/3KKQ2jH "He's got a lot of growing to do": Dana White remains bullish on the bright future of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. after his first loss.#UFC287 | Full story: bit.ly/3KKQ2jH https://t.co/MHqdAh1fm5

Whether ‘El Nino Problema’ can bounce back from his loss as White hopes he can – or whether he goes the same way as other failed UFC prospects, only time will tell.

