MMA veteran urges Andrew Tate to spar three UFC fighters including Jiri Prochazka: "See how this style works for you" 

UFC icon Paul Felder recently reacted to footage of Andrew Tate sparring 60 men and urged the influencer to invite trained fighters around his weight class for a session.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Felder shared his thoughts on Tate going through 60 men during a livestreamed sparring session and reacted to the influencer's fighting style.

After watching him fold his opponents with minimal effort, Felder urged Tate to go up against UFC stars Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr. instead, saying:

"Andrew, I got three names that you should bring in next time you want to spar, you don't need 60 men. Why don't you bring in Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr., and see how this style works out for you? This dude is punching anything."

When Andrew Tate lauded Dana White as an "OG" for keeping the UFC afloat during hard times

Andrew Tate once heaped praise on Dana White for not shutting the UFC down during the COVID-19 pandemic and for giving MMA fighters the opportunities to compete at the highest level.

In an interview with Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch in October 2022, Tate reflected on his own combat sports career and explained that the money was never significant enough for him to continue fighting.

The controversial influencer also gave "OG" White his flowers for giving fighters a platform to showcase their skills and said:

"I have to give huge credit to Dana because what he’s done with the UFC and the opportunity he gives guys now didn’t exist [back then]... I have so much respect for Dana. He didn’t care about none of that sh*t [of shutting down during COVID-19 pandemic]. [He’s like] ‘UFC is going on. Don’t care.’ OG!"

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below (3:30 onwards):

