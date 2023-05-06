The youngest fighter on the UFC roster, Raul Rosas Jr., is engaging in a very age-relevant pastime outside the octagon.

A doorbell camera video was uploaded to Twitter by a fan where a young teenager, who is supposedly Rosas Jr., bangs the door of the house before sprinting away with his waiting friend.

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos Raul Rosas working on his cardio by Ding Dong Ditching

Fans reacted to the video by reminding each other of the fighter's tender age and deeming the lighthearted fun as age-appropriate.

"Kinda nice seeing him acting like a kid"

cascaf. @cristianocomps @MMAThanos Kinda nice seeing him acting like a kid

"Now I know he's for sure a kid"

"When you realize he’s a teenager."

"To be fair, a lot of yall, myself included was doing dumb stuff at 18 years old too. Let's not be too harsh on bro. In the grand scheme of dumb things I've seen 18 year olds do this is extremely low on the list"

Shaun Alexander @sx2ap @MMAThanos To be fair, a lot of yall, myself included was doing dumb stuff at 18 years old too. Let's not be too harsh on bro. In the grand scheme of dumb things I've seen 18 year olds do this is extremely low on the list

Other fans pointed out that his distinct chin gave away his identity.

"We can recognize that chin anywhere bro"

"You’re not fooling anyone with that silhouette, Raul"

Josh @TechnicalDick0v @MMAThanos You're not fooling anyone with that silhouette, Raul

"Yup that's definitely him, look at that cartoon villain a** side profile"

ah @509Ek @MMAThanos Yup that's definitely him, look at that cartoon villain a** side profile

"That chin and them brows gives it away …"

"he really tried hiding his chin too"

Other fans memed a potential situation where Raul Rosas Jr. is caught for ding-dong ditching.

"Caught my boy like big foot"

Heavyweight Thanos @MMAThanos Caught my boy like big foot

"Wow that girl must be impressed!"

Other fans urged Raul Rosas Jr. to train harder rather than spend his time playing, including some harsh reactions.

"He shoulda stayed and practiced his striking."

"Bro really out here doing side missions"

Sheeh @doafrontflip456 @MMAThanos Bro really out here doing side missions

"from Main Card to Ding Dong Ditching, man you only see that stuff happenin in MMA lol"

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO @MMAThanos from Main Card to Ding Dong Ditching, man you only see that stuff happenin in MMA lol

︎ @ZtnBlanco @MMAThanos He should focus on learning how to throw a fucking punch and not be a fucking fraud instead of ding dong ditching

"Rosas need to grow up! Nothing mature about that! UFC should cut his dumb a**."

ALEX MASON @754Recon4life @MMAThanos Rosas need to grow up! Nothing mature about that! UFC should cut his dumb a**.

Sage Northcutt offers advice to Raul Rosas Jr. after his first career loss

ONE Championship lightweight Sage Northcutt may be able to relate to Raul Rosas Jr. better than most other fighters.

Northcutt debuted in the UFC at a similar age, when he was just 19 years old. However, just a couple of losses derailed the fighter's reputation due to the high expectations levied on him. Northcutt spoke to MMA Fighting about Raul Rosas Jr.'s first loss to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 and said:

“I actually saw his fight. He was going at it. I saw a couple of rounds and he was wrestling, wrestling, wrestling. I think he’s got a lot of talent. He’s 18. He’s got so much time to keep growing and learning and improving. Being young like that, you have a loss — try to take it as a learning experience.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

'El Nino Problema' will look to bounce back strongly from his first loss and regain the momentum that saw him get signed by the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

