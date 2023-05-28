Former UFC champion Mark Coleman recently signed a contract to compete in a celebrity boxing match later this year. Coleman will make his return to combat sports after more than a decade, having made his last MMA appearance in 2010 at UFC 109.

It is currently unclear who 'The Hammer' will face in his debut boxing match, but news of his fight appeared to cause great dismay amongst MMA fans.

A video of the former UFC heavyweight champion shadowboxing in an MMA cage in preparation for his boxing match was uploaded to Twitter, which has saddened fans online.

Prominent MMA personality on Twitter, @MacMallyMMA, posted a video of Mark Coleman training for his upcoming bout and said this:

"When you’re high af making a PB&J in the dark at 3am and your gf turns the kitchen light on"

Watch the video below:

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA when you're high af making a PB&J in the dark at 3am and your gf turns the kitchen light on:

Many fans were concerned with the apparent state of the former UFC champion's knees, which appeared less than stable. @Lincoln1623 said this:

"Definitely almost blew that knee out. Relax Mark"

@Moustaris_ said this:

"I've watched this clip almost a thousand times this week and I keep thinking he blows his knee out on that first step left"

Stephen Moustaris @Moustaris_ @MacMallyMMA I've watched this clip almost a thousand times this week and I keep thinking he blows his knee out on that first step left

Another fan pointed out the harsh realities of professional MMA fighting before the surge in popularity. @GauravA35696607 said this:

"This is extremely disheartening. To see a legend have to go through this at an age where he should be sipping margaritas on the beach off of an impressive fight career just speaks volumes about the saddening pay structure of UFC fighters prior to the Conor McGregor revolution"

Gaurav Agarwal @GauravA35696607 @MacMallyMMA This is extremely disheartening. To see a legend have to go through this at an age where he should be sipping margaritas on the beach off of an impressive fight career just speaks volumes about the saddening pay structure of UFC fighters prior to the Conor McGregor revolution.

Joseph Tessaro @josephtessaro1

God bless Coleman! @MacMallyMMA Love me some Coleman, a legend. Good to see him moving around, but he doesn't need to fight, exhibition or not...just enjoy life, teach and coach!God bless Coleman!

Boom farms @BoomFarms @MacMallyMMA That left leg is almost blown apart from changing directions.

NotRightNow @_andyc21 @MacMallyMMA He almost fell... This had ugly ending written all over it

Bilbo @dildobaggginsz @MacMallyMMA Dawg he almost tore his Acl moving just in this video

Joey @JoeyBill94 @MacMallyMMA Kinda shit joke to make about a legend who's worked so damn hard for his sobriety

Former UFC champion calls out Conor McGregor to a boxing match

Former UFC champion Mark Coleman has responded to Conor McGregor following the Irishman's reaction to the news of Coleman's celebrity boxing match.

Coleman has called out 'The Notorious' to a duel in the squared circle, as 'The Hammer' claimed he would "smash" McGregor in an MMA fight.

The former UFC champion took to Instagram to respond to Conor McGregor and said this:

"Conor McGregor, I'm a big fan. Thank you for calling me out. Has to be in boxing, I'd smash you in MMA, you know that. You did steal a round from Khabib, but that's at 155 [pounds]. Boxing, it would probably go to a decision. We'll see who wins that. But I want a red panty night, sober is cool. Conor boy die..."

Watch the video below:

