“Modern Pablo Escobar” - Conor McGregor’s white ear in latest Twitter picture sparks mixed reactions online

Conor McGregor recently sparked a mixed reaction online following the latest photo he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The former two-division UFC champion tweeted a photo of himself with a noticeably white ear. He included a caption that explains the photo which provides a glimpse into what he's been up to during his hiatus from the UFC.

He wrote:

"I make movies."

Fans weighed in and it was quite a mixed reaction as some noted referenced quotes from popular critically acclaimed films. Meanwhile, there were a number of fans who used the tweet as an opportunity to troll Conor McGregor for his absence from the octagon and USADA testing pool, writing:

"Say hello to my little..." [@XRatedMemez - Twitter]

"About how you get slept?...Or about how inactive you are?...Or about how you almost got swept?" [@cryptopainzy - Twitter]

"I want to watch the movie where Chandler gets sparked out front row, on December 16th." [@UtdMicah - Twitter]

"Modern Pablo Escobar" [@TWojski - Twitter]

"Ones where u tap like chicken hahaha expose him" [@100xRondo - Twitter]

"About how you keep ducking the USADA testing Pool?" [@notmoicano - Twitter]

It remains to be seen whether Conor McGregor will respond to some of the comments that took jibes at him or if it will just give him added motivation to prove them wrong when he eventually returns.

Conor McGregor teases octagon return at UFC 296

Conor McGregor continues to keep fans' hopes alive for his octagon return this year as he recently teased that he could be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 296.

The Irishman coached opposite Chandler on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, but there was no official date for their fight announced during the finale. He has stated on numerous occasions that he was targeting December, but his re-entry into the USADA testing pool was the last hurdle in that being a possibility.

'The Notorious' tweeted a photo that indicated he will be returning to fight the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion in the main event of UFC 296. Despite the tweet, the UFC hasn't officially announced whether the fight is taking place at the event, so there is still uncertainty.

McGregor's tweet regarding UFC 296