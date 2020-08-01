The Brave Combat Federation matchmakers have always delivered when it comes to finding the best talents and giving them opportunities. The Swedish UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev is a walking example of this trend. The Chechnyan born fighter Khamzat "Borz" Chimaev has started creating unprecedented waves in the UFC just two weeks into the promotion.

Mohamed Mokaev is another such fighter who has the potential to create such waves in professional MMA World and in Brave CF. The latest addition to the Brave CF roster, Mokaev Daegistani origin fighter from the United Kingdom.

Mokaev, who just turned pro has an unbeaten amateur record and has not experienced a loss in 23 straight bouts. He is a two-time junior world champion, two-time European world champion and also the No.1 ranked junior fighter on the globe regardless of weight-classes. He also has won the IMMAF Oceanic Open earlier this year before deciding to turn pro.

Mohamed Mokaev, who fights out of the famous KHK MMA in Bahrain, is considered as the best amateur MMA fighter after his performance at the world championship. He is about to make his pro debut on August 1st at Sweden as the Bahrain based Brave CF makes its much-anticipated entry into the Scandinavian Nation.

Dagestani (Russia) fighters have been making a huge impact in the sport for the past few years, a place once notorious for terrorist activity is now the best known for its combat sports scene. The credits for this change are mainly because of the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who succumbed to Covid-19 last month.

Mokaevs pro debut will be special for Dagestani fight fans as this occasion marks the first time any named fighter will be competing after the demise of the legendary coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who changed the landscape of the sport in Dagestan. This occasion will also be a treat for all the other fight fans who are waiting for the "Next Khabib" after the success of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mokaev got six opponent changes before the promotion zeroed in the Irishman Glenn McVeigh ( amateur record 11-5 ) as a challenger for Mokaevs professional debut in Sweden. The Irish- Dagestani matchup makes this fight more interesting considering the precedent of UFC 229 Melee and its aftermath among MMA fans.

Mokaev and McVeigh are popular names in the British-Irish amateur MMA scene and has developed animosity against each other after the social media engagement before the fight. The Daegistani confronted his opponent as soon as he approached him at the hotel lobby in Stockholm which almost ended up in a brawl.

Mokaev and McVeigh will settle their differences inside the cage at BRAVE, on Saturday, August 1st, at BRAVE CF 37, in Stockholm, Sweden. The promotion’s debut event in Scandinavia promoted in association with local organizers Bulldog Fight Night (BFN).