"What do you want?" - Mohammed Boutasaa goes cryptic ahead of ONE debut

Mohammed Boutasaa is a couple of weeks away from making his ONE Championship debut and he has decided to be cryptic about it.

The Dutch-Moroccan star will face Davit Kiria in a featherweight kickboxing match at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a recent Instagram post, Boutasaa had one simple message for the viewing public:

"What do you want?"

The 22-year-old is one of kickboxing’s fastest rising stars with a perfect 15-0 record and an Enfusion title to his name. Boutasaa also owns five knockouts under his belt.

Obviously excited about his ONE Championship debut, Boutasaa has constantly updated his fans on his career’s next chapter.

Several days before his fight against Kiria was announced, Boutasaa disclosed on Instagram that he would be stepping inside the circle on May 20. He also asked ONE Championship who his opponent would be.

“@onechampionship who would be my opponent?!! 😃😃"

Despite heading into the big leagues, Boutasaa never forgot to thank the promotion that helped him rise in the world of kickboxing.

“I want to thank @officialenfusion and all the staff for the past four years. It was a great journey, but now it’s time for the BIG league."

Mohammed Boutasaa will have his toughest challenge yet

The young star’s entry into ONE Championship could very well be the toughest fight he’ll get into. While he’s undefeated across 15 bouts, Mohammed Boutasaa has never faced a fighter of Kiria’s caliber.

Kiria, who’s eight years his opponent's senior, has held gold in nearly all of the promotions he’s fought for. The Georgian striker once held titles in GLORY Kickboxing and Kunlun. He also holds a first-round knockout win over Enriko Kehl in ONE Championship.

However, Boutasaa has proven himself to be capable of facing off against the hardened veterans of the sport. He employs a fast-paced style that sees him go in and out of his opponent’s strike zone. It was this fluidity that he used in his title eliminator match against Ilias Zouggary, whom he knocked out in under 30 seconds.

The fighter, also known as ‘Too Sharp’, then put on a striking clinic to wrest the Enfusion 67-kilogram championship from Khalid El Moukadam.

