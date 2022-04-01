Unbeaten kickboxing star Mohammed Boutasaa joins ONE Super Series

ONE Super Series has added another rising star to its multi-talented roster. The organization announced the acquisition of Mohammed Boutasaa on its official site on Thursday, March 31.

The 22-year-old striker boasts a perfect 15-0 record, with five impressive knockouts. Mohammed Boutasaa will ply his trade in the promotion's featherweight kickboxing division, arguably the most stacked weight class in the striking world today.

During his time in Enfusion, Mohammed Boutasaa squared off against more experienced opposition, and he excelled in each assignment. He rarely showed any signs of being troubled by his rivals, while he put his skilled fists and reach to good use.

One of his most significant wins during his time competing in the European kickboxing scene was a 30-second knockout against Ilias Zouggary in November 2019. The fighter, known as 'Too Sharp', dodged a barrage of strikes and connected with a thumping right kick directly to his foe's jaw to separate him from his senses.

The win earned Boutassa a shot at the Enfusion 67kg championship belt. He put on another striking masterclass to claim the strap at the expense of Khalid Elmoukadam.

The young star will represent Gym Southpaw on ONE's global stage, and he has been coached under the watchful eyes of Mohamed Bennasser from a young age.

There has been no confirmation on when his first outing will go down, but fans can expect ‘Too Sharp’ to put on a show against the world’s best strikers when he is called for duty in the Singapore-based promotion.

Can Mohammed Boutasaa fit into the ONE featherweight kickboxing division?

The chance to share the circle alongside the likes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, Giorgio Petrosyan, Tayfun Ozcan, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian will be a huge step up for the Dutch-Moroccan fighter.

His arsenal will be put to a real test by any of these names, but the Amsterdam resident will certainly rise to the challenge.

Slotting into the most-stacked division of combat sports will be a tough task, but if he can succeed in his first couple of assignments, he shouldn’t have an issue dancing opposite the world’s best strikers.

