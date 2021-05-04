When is Kamaru Usman's brother, Mohammed Usman, making his PFL debut?

The name of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is one that will be familiar to most fight fans. However, unbeknownst to many, he has a younger brother, who is also an elite mixed martial artist.

Often seen in the role of a cornerman for his older brother's fights in the UFC, Mohammed Usman has put together an impressive resume of his own. Primarily fighting in Titan FC, he holds a 7-1 record, with three victories by KO and two by submission via kimura. Usman's sole loss came by way of a unanimous judge's decision against now UFC heavyweight Don'Tale Mayes.

The PFL Debut of Mohammed Usman

However, Mohammed Usman is now set to make his debut in one of MMA's major promotions: the Professional Fighters League, more commonly referred to as the PFL. Usman will compete in the first set of bouts in the PFL's heavyweight division.

The PFL is a unique MMA organization that works in a league format similar to other popular sports like soccer. The winner at the end of the season receives a million dollar reward. Points handed out are dependent on victory and stoppages. Usman will no doubt be looking at getting off to a flying start.

His opponent is another promotional newcomer, Brandon Sayles. Going by the nickname 'Man of War,' Sayles has amassed a 5-1 record and is currently riding a three-fight win streak. Usman goes into this fight as a clear favorite on account of his edge in experience and access to elite training partners. However, the PFL's heavyweight division does include fighters such as former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum, who will no doubt appear to be a much tougher task for Usman.

The event is set to take place on Thursday May 6th and is the first set of fights in both the PFL's heavyweight and women's lightweight divisions. Fabricio Werdum headlines the card and will face off against Renan Ferriera. The PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is one half of the co-main event as she attempts to hold on to her undefeated record. Her opponent is Mariana Morais, an experienced veteran of the sport despite her tender age, having faced off against high-level opposition such as Ariana Lipski, Karol Rosa and Roxanne Modafferi.

PFL 3: 2021 will be shown on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes live in the US. The preliminary card begins at 5:30pm ET, whilst the main card, which includes Usman vs Sayles, will begin at 7:00pm ET.