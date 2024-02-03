Molly McCann clarifies after allegedly avoiding a staredown with Diana Belbita

Molly McCann is focused on not being 'animated' ahead of her strawweight debut.

Though UFC Vegas 85 will be McCann's first fight in the 155-pound weight division, it will not be her first time facing Diana Belbita. The two fighters initially met at UFC on ESPN 6 in 2021, with McCann dominating the bout for all three rounds.

With the rematch occurring on Feb. 3, fans questioned if bad blood existed between the two foes after McCann avoided a traditional staredown with Belbita at the UFC Vegas 85 weigh-ins.

However, McCann cleared the air with an Instagram comment claiming that everything is 'all good' with Belbita, and she only avoided 'forcing' a stare-down.

Molly McCann responding to an Instagram video of her rejecting a face-off with Diana Belbita at the UFC Vegas 85 weigh-ins [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Reacting to McCann immediately turning away from her, Belbita shrugged off the rejection and chose to face the media with a smile. McCann remained stoic throughout the process, seemingly laser-focused on ending her current losing streak.

McCann and Belbita will be the featured prelim of UFC Vegas 85 and are scheduled to walk out at roughly 6:40 p.m. ET / 11:40 p.m. GMT.

Molly McCann is the second-largest favorite of UFC Vegas 85

Despite suffering back-to-back first-round submission losses to Erin Blanchfield and Julija Stoliarenko, the Las Vegas oddsmakers, and fans appear confident that Molly McCann will pick up a win in her strawweight debut against Diana Belbita.

Closing as a consensus -270 favorite, McCann is only behind Natalia Silva as the biggest favorite of the event. Silva is currently priced as a -350 favorite to beat Viviane Araujo.

Along with McCann already defeating Belbita in 2019, many figure the former flyweight to have a considerable size advantage over 'The Warrior Princess' despite being the shorter fighter. McCann has also become one of the more prominent names in women's MMA due to her rising stardom alongside Paddy Pimblett in the United Kingdom.

Additionally contributing to her status as an underdog, Belbita has openly discussed her thoughts of retirement before receiving the call from the UFC after her last loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz dropped her promotional record to 2-4.