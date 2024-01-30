Does UFC’s Diana Belbita support Andrew Tate? Here are her thoughts on the controversial Romanian figure

Ahead of her UFC Vegas 85 bout with Molly McCann, Diana Belbita remains one of the UFC's most popular fighters on social media.

Hailing from Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, Belbita proudly represents her home country and all of its corresponding representatives. That includes the highly controversial brothers, Andrew and Tristan Tate, with whom Belbita continues to be a soft acquaintance. While the Tate brothers were born in America and raised in England, they currently reside in Romania.

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw in 2023, Belbita explained her connection to Tate. Belbita claimed that while she may not keep up with the news or agree with all of the brothers' comments, she feels that they are often over-criticized, and fans need to "leave them alone."

Belbita said:

"I don't follow the news much but from what I know — and I know [Andrew and Tristan Tate] personally — they are okay. They are nice. I can't understand why [there is] so much attention around them. People need to focus on something else and leave them alone. If they did something wrong they will pay for that, but stop talking about it that much. Give them a break, they are not as bad as people think they are."

Belbita said that the 'mutual friend' connecting her to the brothers is her former manager 'Sebastian.'

Watch Diana Belbita's full interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Diana Belbita vs. Molly McCann 2 preview

UFC Vegas 85 will not be the first time Diana Belbita and Molly McCann will throw hands, as the two originally faced off at UFC on ESPN 6.

McCann won their previous matchup, out-pointing Belbita en route to a dominant decision in which all three judges scored 30-25. One aspect of the fight is different, however, as though their first meeting occurred at flyweight, the upcoming bout will commence at strawweight.

Expand Tweet

Despite her star status in England, McCann is coming off of two losses, both first-round submissions. Now moving down a weight class, McCann claimed that size was the issue in her lack of success.

Since losing to McCann in her debut, Belbita has gone just 2-3, including 2-2 as a strawweight.

Due to McCann's popularity and the dominant nature of the first fight, 'Meatball' enters UFC Vegas 85 as one of the biggest favorites on the card.