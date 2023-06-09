UFC 289 fighter Diana Belbita has a little-known connection with controversial sensation Andrew Tate

UFC 289 fighter Diana Belbita doesn't perceive Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate as most of the world does.

Interestingly, the UFC strawweight even seems to have a little-known connection with the Tate brothers. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Romanian fighter spoke about her connection with the Tate brothers and revealed that she has known them for quite some time.

While further revealing that the Tate brothers even commentated on one of her fights and were always nice to her, Diana Belbita said:

"I've known the Tate brothers for [a] long time because we have a common friend. Sebastian was my manager and I fought in his league and the Tate Brothers even commentated [on] one of my fights, one of the events I fought in and they were always nice to me."

She added:

"I don't know, I usually don't watch the news so I don't know much about that but I don't have something bad to say about them. I don't follow them much on social media, so I don't know what they are doing, but from what I know and I know them personally and they are okay, they are nice"

Catch Diana Belbita's comments below (4:55):

Diana Belbita UFC: Who is the Romanian fighter fighting at UFC 289?

Diana Belbita is set to return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 289 against Maria Oliveira. This will be her first bout in a year after having her last fight back in February last year against Gloria de Paula.

Diana Belbita is currently 1-3 in the UFC and her only win inside the octagon came back in July 2021 against Hannah Goldy. Going into the matchup, the Romanian fighter has a lot to prove, however, after being absent from the octagon for more than a year, ring rust could play a huge factor in her performance this weekend.

Her opponent, Maria Oliveira, is 1-2 in the UFC. She made her UFC debut back in October 2021 against Tabatha Ricci. While she ended up suffering a loss, Oliveira picked up her maiden UFC win in her second fight under the promotion against Gloria de Paula. However, she lost again in her third fight inside the octagon, this time against Vanessa Demopoulos.

