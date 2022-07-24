"F*** the Tories" - Molly McCann thanks the UK fans for "getting behind a female athlete" in wholesome victory speech at UFC London - before making a strong political statement

Molly McCann treated London fans to another thrilling finish. After stunning her opponent with punches, McCann landed her now-trademark spinning elbow, and following a few ground-and-pound strikes, the fight was over.

In her post-fight interview, she showed love to the crowd that has given her so much support over the past few months. The support that she feels is something that she has claimed to never have seen before in the combat sports world of the United Kingdom.

"It's those walkouts — it's that energy that you bring. That's what gets you finishes."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Being a die-hard Everton football fan, McCann promised to never let her fans down because "she's not Everton Football Club," poking fun at the club's recent struggle to stay in the Premier League.

Molly McCann doesn't seem to be having any struggles, as she scored back-to-back emphatic finishes in the UFC. Acclimatising to the newfound height of her popularity has been no problem, with McCann seeming to take things perfectly in stride.

Molly McCann makes yet another statement of intent with emphatic finish at UFC London and celebrates in style

Molly McCann was able to add another highlight to her catalog of fight-finishing sequences when she fought Hannah Goldy at UFC London. McCann gained style points with her post-fight celebrations in addition to her in-ring performance. She was seen in the crowd wearing a Paddy Pimblett wig and bottle of Howler Head whiskey.

"Molly's back out with the Paddy wig & the @HowlerHead."

The Liverpudlian's stock should continue its steep climb within the UFC. It begs the question as to when McCann will get the opportunity to fight a top 15-ranked flyweight for an opportunity to move closer to the title.

With McCann having absorbed little to no damage in her fight against Goldy, she may want to step back into the octagon soon rather than later. There are a few eye-catching paper-per-view cards coming up over the next couple of months, so fans could see McCann end her year with a bang.

