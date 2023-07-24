Molly McCann makes big move down to UFC’s strawweight divison after ‘painful’ Julija Stoliarenko loss: “Face the girls who are the same size”

After suffering a first-round submission defeat against Julija Stoliarenko at UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura, Molly McCann has issued a statement announcing her division switch to strawweight.

Below is McCann's latest Instagram post:

A part of McCann's statement read:

“We have one more adjustment to make, and I believe that will make all the difference in the world. The smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me, it’s time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!

Julija Stoliarenko surprised the MMA universe when she submitted McCann in the opening round of their co-main event bout at UFC London. Many MMA fighters heaped praise on Stoliarenko for making quick work of McCann.

In her statement after her loss, 'Meatball' thanked UFC and TNT Sports for the opportunity to feature in a co-main event bout at the O2 Arena in London. She concluded by resolving to make a strong comeback while announcing her switch to the strawweight division.

Julija Stoliarenko sheds light on handing upsetting defeat to Molly McCann in London's O2 Arena

Julia Stoliarenko caught the MMA universe by surprise when she submitted Molly McCann in the first round of their fight. She opined on playing spoilsport in the post-fight media interaction for UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura.

On being asked about her win and the conditions under which she achieved her feat, Stoliarenko replied:

"That's not the first time when I'm fighting in a fight where everything is being prepared for my opponent. The best fight that I fought in my career was prepared for my opponent which is one of them but as I told you already this arena isn't my enemy arena, it's my home arena also."

Watch the video below:

Stoliarenko, who has struggled with issues with weigh-ins, has now decided to compete at flyweight. Likewise, McCann has also chosen the division, which is best suited for her.