Molly McCann will not watch 2022 FIFA World Cup because of host country Qatar's human rights record

Molly McCann is a loud-and-proud Scouser and an avid Everton fan who grew up playing football and visiting Goodison Park. But despite her love of the sport, 'Meatball' will not be watching the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Controversy surrounding the human rights record of host country Qatar has been prevalent throughout the buildup to the World Cup. McCann stated that she has no interest in the tournament due to the lack of equality in Qatar.

Whilst speaking to the media ahead of her fight this weekend at UFC 281, Molly McCann was asked if 'football is coming home'. She responded with the following:

"I'm not bothered about that lad. I'm not feeling the 'Qatar vibes' and all the human rights [abuses] that haven't gone down there. I won't even be watching it."

Watch McCann's media day appearance below:

Molly McCann is one of the few openly-gay fighters in the sport of MMA. The fact that homosexuality is banned in Qatar may be an added reason why she has chosen to boycott this year's World Cup.

Molly McCann says that her gym is her only "safe space," reflects on explosion in popularity

Molly McCann has risen in fame over recent years due to her brash and authentic personality, as well as highlight-reel knockouts. 'Meatball' has won her last two fights via spinning elbows.

McCann has quickly become one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster. Naturally, her newfound popularity has brought with it a host of new experiences. However, the additional fame and the change in lifestyle that is associated with becoming famous has taken McCann some time to get used to.

'Meatball' spoke to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA about how important her gym has been in keeping her grounded and focused ahead of UFC 281. McCann said this:

"Our gym has always got the music blaring, and when I go there that's my only safe space that I have. Me and Paddy [Pimblett] are safe in there from the world. And that's when we can just breathe, do what we love to do and train and fight and learn. It's mental Brett, the cameras in there."

Watch the interview below:

'Meatball' will hope to make it three knockouts in a row when she faces Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281.

Poll : 0 votes