"More active than Jon Jones" - Fans react as ex-Strongman Eddie Hall announces unique MMA fight against Martyn Ford and 2 others

Former Strongman Eddie Hall, who tried his hands in boxing, has now revealed his entry into another sport.

The former world's strongest man, already a focus in the bodybuilding world, previously announced plans to compete in bodybuilding, aiming to cut down to 385 pounds.

Now, Hall has revealed his involvement in a four-man eliminator MMA tournament scheduled for February 17, 2024, under the Finisher Championship banner in Qatar. Joining him in the competition are the reigning world’s Strongest man Mitchell Hooper, American Strongman Brian Shaw and British bodybuilder Martyn Ford. Hall recently posted on Instagram:

"Today I signed a contract to fight MMA! February 17th 4 man eliminator against @shawstrength @martynfordofficial & @mitchellhooper 💥 🥊@finisherschampionship 👈 Training has begun and I’m loving the challenge this has brought to the table."

The announcement sparked considerable excitement and garnered varied reactions from fans of combat sports.

One fan wrote:

"You're more active than Jon Jones."

Another wrote:

"What happened to bodybuilding? No hate just genuinely curious"

"Eddie doing his side quests."

"Holy crap!! That is going to be a huge amount of humanity in the cage!!! They better reinforce it for the amount of beating the cage walls could subjected to!!"

"Right on…hope you take this serious. It was embarrassing watching you get smoked by Thor."

How did Eddie Hall perform against Thor Bjornsson in his boxing debut?

Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson, long-time contenders for the title of world's Strongest Man, collied off in a highly anticipated boxing match in Abu Dhabi in March 2022. The six-round amateur bout was touted as "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History."

Over the course of six three-minute rounds, the Game of Thrones star asserted his dominance with three knockdowns. He secured a knockdown in the third round with a powerful left hook and another in the final round with a precise 1-1-2 combination. However, Hall retaliated with a knockdown in Round Two, landing a potent shot that sent Bjornsson into the ropes.

Despite the expectations for a brawl, the bout proved to be a technical showcase. As the fight unfolded, Bjornsson effectively utilized his height and reach advantage to dismantle 'The Beast' with a well-executed jab.

Ultimately, Bjornsson secured victory with a unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54), and his performance earned him the specially crafted 'Titan Championship' belt.