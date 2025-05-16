"More hits than Spotify" - Fans feel the sheer aura Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks unleashed in their first world duel in Manila

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks may have faced off three times under the bright lights of ONE Championship, but there's little debate among fans that nothing compares to the intensity and drama of their first encounter inside the Circle.

Ad

The initial installment of their rivalry transpired at ONE 164 in December 2022 when Pacio staked the ONE strawweight MMA world title against Brooks in front of a pro-Filipino crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Check out the matchup's highlights below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

From the opening bell, both fighters came out firing. Brooks applied relentless pressure, looking to chain his wrestling into early control. Pacio, ever the tactician, stayed just outside of range and countered well, showcasing his trademark composure and stellar takedown defense.

Despite the Filipino star's efforts, "The Monkey God" held his own in the striking exchanges, frequently landing sharp overhand rights. The fourth round saw Brooks secure a pivotal takedown, threatening with a face crank as the frame expired.

Ad

In the final stanza, Brooks completed another clean double-leg takedown and controlled Pacio from top position, ultimately earning a razor-close unanimous decision to claim the strawweight MMA crown.

Fans still talk about the grit and heart both men displayed that night:

Comments from Instagram

Joshua Pacio battled Jarred Brooks two more times in ONE Championship

The sage between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks continued at ONE 166 in March 2024. The rematch, however, ended in controversy.

Ad

During a takedown attempt, Brooks unintentionally spiked Pacio's head on the canvas — an illegal maneuver that led to his disqualification and the belt returning to "The Passion."

That set the stage for a high-stakes trilogy at ONE 171 this past February. With both athletes determined to leave no doubts, Brooks once again took the initiative early, dragging the bout into his grappling domain.

But Pacio was unshaken, weathering the storm to flip the script in the second round. On the mat, the Lions Nation MMA co-founder unleashed punishing ground-and-pound, tageting Brooks' body and head with precision.

The tide had fully turned, and moments later, Pacio closed the show with a decisive finish to cement his status as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.