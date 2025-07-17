"More for the rest of us" - UFC stars and fans left baffled by ex-title challenger turning down $200K lawsuit payout

The MMA world has taken notice of a former lightweight title challenger declining a $200K payout from a lawsuit involving the UFC. While some expressed disappointment over the individual's decision, others had their own opinions on the matter.

For context, former fighters Nate Quarry, Cung Le, Jon Fitch, Brandon Vera, and many more filed a lawsuit against the UFC in 2014, accusing the MMA organization of participating in unfair practices. They said they were unable to seek better opportunities due to the exclusivity of UFC contracts and market dominance. As a result, Judge Richard Boulware accepted a settlement agreement worth $375 million between the promotion and its ex-fighters last year.

However, the person in question and No. 12-ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano, has declined the lawsuit settlement. Moicano expressed his admiration for the UFC on his Show Me The Money podcast, as reported by Home of Fight.

He said:

''You know how much I love UFC? I did not take the money [lawsuit paycheck] that they sent to the fighters.''

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Moicano's statement caught the attention of former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who took to the comments section and wrote:

''Brother what?! You’re given a free check and you say “no?” Why not take that money and give it to your family or donate if you don’t think you earned it? You saying there’s more meat on the bone after I ate?? #Pause. I’m coming to collect especially because it was earned already.''

Ex-UFC 155-pound title challenger Al Iaquinta wrote:

''More for the rest of us''

Fans also shared their reactions, writing:

''Moicano will forever be with the UFC I guarantee you, he will do the Portuguese commentary''

''You might think he’s crazy, but this loyalty probably secured him a future with the UFC as something other than a fighter. Like commentator, analyst, etc. which would add up to more than 200K''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @homeoffight on Instagram]

Renato Moicano hints at welterweight move in the future

Renato Moicano, who once enjoyed a four-fight win streak in the UFC, has found himself on the losing side this year. Following an unsuccessful lightweight title bid against then-champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, Moicano suffered a unanimous decision defeat in his comeback against Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 last month.

In the aforementioned Show Me The Money podcast, the 36-year-old opened up about a potential move to the 170-pound division, saying:

''Yes...Imagine Moicano against fu*king Buckley, bro...Max Griffin is easy money...Michael Chiesa is a good fight...Gilbert Burns bro, easy fu*king money.''

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (19:42):

