  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Full results

Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Full results

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 16, 2025 22:07 GMT
Dillian Whyte v Moses Itauma: ESports World Cup - Fight Night - Source: Getty
Moses Itauma (pictured) headlined boxing's premier card this weekend [Image Courtesy: Richard Pelham via Getty Images]

The Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte results are in. The Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing card featured six fights, none of which disappointed with their entertainment value. The headline bout saw Itauma face Whyte in a 10-rounder that represented his biggest step up in competition.

Ad

As the young, undefeated prospect hailed by many as heavyweight boxing's next big thing, all eyes were on Itauma, and he more than delivered. Despite being a seasoned fighter and former title challenger, Whyte was completely outmatched. Itauma was simply too quick, too skilled, and too powerful.

Check out the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte stoppage:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In just two minutes, he obliterated Whyte after punishing him with body shots and knocking him down with a combination. As Whyte fought to get back to his feet, his legs were far too wobbly for the referee's liking. The fight was ended, and Itauma retained his WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight belts.

He remains a destructive force. Elsewhere, in the co-main event, Nick Ball faced Sam Goodman in a competitive barnburner that featured several momentum swings. While there was no knockout, or even a knockdown, the pair authored a physical bout, with Ball retaining his WBA featherweight title after 12 rounds.

Ad

Below them, Japan's Hayato Tsutsumi improved his undefeated record to 8-0 by scoring his fifth consecutive stoppage. And like every other stoppage on his record, it came in round three, where he battered Qais Ashfaq, who was no longer defending himself intelligently.

The remaining title fight on the card was a heavyweight clash for the division's WBO International and WBA Continental Gold titles. Filip Hrgovic locked horns with David Adeleye in a back-and-forth affair, which saw both men have moments. But in the end, Hrgovic won via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Ad

The rest of the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte card results

In the super featherweight division, Raymond Ford faced former WBC super featherweight title challenger Abraham Nova in a 10-rounder. Both men fought for front foot dominance. Nova was, though, was more aggressive, applying tremendous pressure and resorting to dirty boxing whenever he could.

Unfortunately for him, Ford's defense was as clean as his offense. So, while the fight was competitive, Ford landed the better shots, winning via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Finally, the first fight on the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte card saw Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alakel stop Yumnam Santosh Singh in round one of their super featherweight clash.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications