Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte: Full results

The Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte results are in. The Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing card featured six fights, none of which disappointed with their entertainment value. The headline bout saw Itauma face Whyte in a 10-rounder that represented his biggest step up in competition.As the young, undefeated prospect hailed by many as heavyweight boxing's next big thing, all eyes were on Itauma, and he more than delivered. Despite being a seasoned fighter and former title challenger, Whyte was completely outmatched. Itauma was simply too quick, too skilled, and too powerful.Check out the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte stoppage:In just two minutes, he obliterated Whyte after punishing him with body shots and knocking him down with a combination. As Whyte fought to get back to his feet, his legs were far too wobbly for the referee's liking. The fight was ended, and Itauma retained his WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight belts.He remains a destructive force. Elsewhere, in the co-main event, Nick Ball faced Sam Goodman in a competitive barnburner that featured several momentum swings. While there was no knockout, or even a knockdown, the pair authored a physical bout, with Ball retaining his WBA featherweight title after 12 rounds.Below them, Japan's Hayato Tsutsumi improved his undefeated record to 8-0 by scoring his fifth consecutive stoppage. And like every other stoppage on his record, it came in round three, where he battered Qais Ashfaq, who was no longer defending himself intelligently.The remaining title fight on the card was a heavyweight clash for the division's WBO International and WBA Continental Gold titles. Filip Hrgovic locked horns with David Adeleye in a back-and-forth affair, which saw both men have moments. But in the end, Hrgovic won via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.The rest of the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte card resultsIn the super featherweight division, Raymond Ford faced former WBC super featherweight title challenger Abraham Nova in a 10-rounder. Both men fought for front foot dominance. Nova was, though, was more aggressive, applying tremendous pressure and resorting to dirty boxing whenever he could.Unfortunately for him, Ford's defense was as clean as his offense. So, while the fight was competitive, Ford landed the better shots, winning via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.Finally, the first fight on the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte card saw Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alakel stop Yumnam Santosh Singh in round one of their super featherweight clash.