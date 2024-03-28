"Most celebrities of your stature are cowards" - Sneako thanks Joe Rogan for speaking about the genocide in Palestine

Nicolas Kenn De Ballinthazy, famously known as Sneako, recently commended Joe Rogan for addressing the alleged genocide taking place in Palestine.

During a recent episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the veteran UFC commentator lashed out at Israeli authorities and characterized their retaliatory measures in Gaza as mass killings of innocent victims. Rogan focused his attention on a leaked video shared by Edward Snowden on X, depicting an Israeli drone killing four men in Gaza, and stated:

"They’re always saying they’re only targeting Hamas, and everybody else is a casualty. Well, if those guys are just unarmed civilians and they’re walking alone, that’s what they appear to be, and you just blast them from the sky with robots."

Rogan added:

"If you can’t talk about that if you can’t say that’s real, then you’re saying that genocide is okay as long as we’re doing it. And you’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust or your people, your tribe. You went through the Holocaust and now you’re willing to do it?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Sneako recently turned to X and expressed his gratitude towards Rogan for addressing the ongoing issue in Palestine:

"Thank you, Joe Rogan, for speaking about the genocide in Palestine. Most celebrities of your stature are cowards. @joerogan."

Check out Sneako's post below:

Expand Tweet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly pledged to continue airstrikes on Gaza until Hamas is eradicated entirely. These strikes are retaliation for a terror attack by the militant group last October, which Israel claims resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people.

Additionally, hundreds more were taken hostage in Gaza. However, according to the Palestinian governing body, the Israeli Defense Forces are allegedly targeting innocent civilians and carrying out mass killings.

Joe Rogan's podcast surpasses 14.5 million followers on Spotify

Joe Rogan's podcast maintains its position as the leading force on the Spotify charts, outperforming competing shows on the digital music platform due to its ongoing dominance.

For the first time, there's a clear understanding of the size of Rogan's JRE podcast audience. According to a recent Bloomberg report, Spotify has started testing a new feature that discloses podcasts' follower counts.

Expand Tweet

JRE isn't just ahead of the pack on Spotify; it's significantly ahead of the competition by almost three times, as emphasized in the report, with TED Talks Daily as the second most popular. With an impressive 14.5 million followers, it surpasses other popular podcasts like Call Her Daddy, which has 3.7 million followers, and Crime Junkie, which has 3.3 million.