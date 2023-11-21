"Most embarrassing thing I’ve seen" - Fans troll Shakur Stevenson for sharing text hinting he wasn't 'feeling good' before recent fight

Shakur Stevenson recently fought for the WBC lightweight title against Edwin De Los Santos at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten American boxer fought the Dominican for the vacant title in what was a unique, Thursday evening showdown. The fight was a lackluster performance by both fighters. Criticism was largely directed at Shakur Stevenson, who labored to a unanimous decision victory.

In a recent Instagram post, Stevenson posted what many saw as an 'excuse' for the performance:

Fans were not ready to listen to anything Stevenson had to say:

"Before the fight : I'm the best After the fight : I'm the best at giving excuses"

One user said:

"this is so embarrassing"

Another user said:

"The most embarrassing thing I’ve seen. He says he’s not losing excuses but here he is trying to give evidence to back his excuses and by showing everyone how he tried to build in excuses for a bad performance before the fight"

One user believed that Stevenson used the excuse because he felt he would lose:

"He probably thought he was gonna lose that’s why he messaged her that."

Another user had an interesting nickname for the champion:

"Shakur Twitterson"

Take a look at the comments:

Comments on the tweet

Shakur Stevenson reflects on lackluster performance against Edwin De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson was not up to his usual best against Edwin De Los Santos when he fought the Dominican for the vacant WBC title.

The American prodigy looked like he was using just his right hand the entire fight, landing just 21 punches with his left in 10 rounds. During his post-fight interview, Stevenson spoke about the challenges he faced before the fight:

"I really don't care about it [becoming a three-division champion]. I had a bad performance tonight, that's all I'm really focused on. I wasn't feelng too good, so I'll live with it, it's okay. I came here, got the victory and that's all I wanted to do."

He added:

"I don't make no excuses, it happens, we go through a lot as a fighter, I'm good."

Take a look at the interview:

Shakur Stevenson complimented Edwin De Los Santos for his defense and for having good power. However, he claimed that his own performance came down to the fact that he did not feel good before the fight.

Although he did not say what exactly happened, he seemingly did not feel a hundred percent when he stepped into the ring.