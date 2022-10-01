"Most insecure human being on the planet" - Fans slam Conor McGregor over Irishman's insulting comments about Michael Bisping

MMA fans have reacted to a tweet from Conor McGregor that took aim at UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

McGregor, who is no stranger to making controversial posts on social media, took a jibe at the former UFC fighter's acting career. The Irishman himself is currently filming a remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House'. Bisping responded to 'Notorious', asking him to keep his bodyguards close the next time they meet, which prompted the former two-division UFC champion to reply via a now-deleted tweet:

"Bisping, you'll do f*** all, you little sprinter. I'll cave your head in. S*** fighter, s*** actor. Sirius XM head."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... https://t.co/0LGosmtREj

Fans have reacted on Reddit to the spat between the pair, with one fan labeling the 34-year-old as a fighter with extreme insecurities:

"Most insecure human being on the planet"

A Reddit user's comment

Another fan believes that even in retirement, Michael Bisping looks to be in better shape than the former lightweight champion:

"Bisping looks sharper and more powerful in his retired training footage than Conor does and Conor is supposedly "active""

One fan suggesting Bisping is in better shape than Conor McGregor

Reddit user @Diceman888 believes Conor McGregor is suffering a fall from grace, which may be the result of an addiction to drugs and alcohol:

"He's literally a prime example of someone who lost his shine and became an alcoholic/drug addict"

Another Reddit user's comment

Check out more fan reactions below:

More fan reactions

Michael Bisping questions why Conor McGregor criticizes others' achievements

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has questioned why Conor McGregor feels the need to berate others and their achievements, following their recent spat on social media.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping responded to McGregor, who initially targeted the former middleweight champion's acting career seemingly unprovoked.

michael @bisping CtrlAltDelete @TakingoutTrash7 @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? @bisping What’s this beef with the leprechaun anyway ? Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash… Ain’t no beef at this end. I don’t even think about him. He just came out the blue chatting shit about my acting work for some reason so we had a laugh about it on the podcast. Have a good one bro. twitter.com/takingouttrash…

'The Count' revealed that he didn't even follow the Irishman on social media and questioned what made McGregor feel the need to attack him, considering everything he's got going on in his own life:

"He's got a lot going on in his life. He's a very famous, very wealthy man. I don't even follow Conor on social media. I don't interact with him or anything like that and he's just gonna come out of the blue and do stuff like that. I don't get it. I don't get – not just Conor – [but] people that are in a very advantageous [position] in life, and just feel the need to try and berate others' achievements. Have you not have enough going on in your life?"

Catch the full episode of the podcast below:

