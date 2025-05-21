"Most pathetic champion" - MMA X erupts as Jon Jones trolls Tom Aspinall 

UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has been taking shots at Tom Aspinall with frosty responses to ongoing calls for him to face the interim champion. Despite Dana White's assurance, the long-awaited bout has yet to have any specific confirmation regarding the date.
Jones has remained elusive about the specific, which leaves the fans increasingly frustrated. He recently trolled Aspinall's fans for calling him names for ducking the fight.
Check out the post shared by @HappyPunch on X:
One fan wrote:
"Most pathetic "champion" in the ufc"
Some wrote:
"He just turned 32 lol. That's young for heavyweight. Dude barely started his prime."
"Narcissists only care about themselves. Even the supposed Christian ones"
"Holding up the heavyweight division...smh"
Check out the screenshot of fan comments below:
Jon Jones vacations in Thailand as Tom Aspinall addresses the fight delay
As fans await the highly anticipated match between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, 'Bones' seems to be having a good time in Thailand.
Meanwhile, ufc-stars-left-potential-opponent-hanging-feat-jon-jones-conor-mcgregor" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Aspinall recently discussed the reason behind the possible delay of his match-up. In a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast, he said:
''I can't say about the money stuff...but I think I'm a bad matchup for him, to be honest, and he knows it. I honestly can see Jon’s point of view. I get it. I get it. It’s just about the title for me. I just want the title, that’s it. Nothing else really matters.''
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below: