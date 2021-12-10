"Most UFC fighters make more than boxers" - Dana White urges fans not to 'believe the bull***t' about fighter pay

The issue of low pay among UFC fighters has been one of the heavily discussed topics over the past few years, but if you ask Dana White, it is not as big of an issue as people make it out to be.

During a recent conversation with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Dana White was asked about the disparity in pay between boxers and UFC fighters. The UFC president was also asked whether or not we will ever see a day when, on an average routine basis, UFC fighters get paid more than elite boxers.

"Yeah, definitely. Listen, when you talk about the elite, I'm putting on 44 fights in a year, right? And people are buying these pay-per-views, you know. 13 or 14 a year, watching all the other ones building, whatever. Then, when you look at what most of these guys make, most UFC fighters make more than boxers, okay? Most UFC fighters make more than boxers, especially at a lower level. Then, the guys, you know, the Khabibs, the Conors, the Rondas, you know, even the Jon Jones', these guys make more than most of these guys that are fighting for big title fights. Don't believe the bull***t. Don't believe all the stuff you hear. These guys make a lot of money."

Watch Dana White's full interview with Yahoo Sports below:

Dana White blamed MMA media for convincing fighters they are underpaid by the UFC

There have been numerous claims made by several UFC fighters about being underpaid by the promotion in comparison to other sports. Dana White has previously suggested that media members play a big part in convincing fighters they are underpaid by constantly bringing up the issue.

Earlier this year, Dana White appeared on the Tough Business podcast and ranted about how the media influences the fighters.

“You have these scumbags out there that know nothing about the business telling all the fighters, ‘Oh you are all being underpaid. You are not being paid enough money. You are not this.’ It goes on every f**king day. They literally know nothing about the business or the pay or how any of this s**t works. It’s all part of the game."

Watch Dana White's full interview on the Tough Business podcast below:

