"Moving in the right direction" - Tristan Tate compliments Mark Zuckerberg for his physical transformation

Tristan Tate recently complimented Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his physical transformation.

Zuckerberg has recently taken an increased interest in mixed martial arts and has been training Brazilian jiu-jitsu regularly. He is currently a blue belt and trains at Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu in San Jose.

Zuckerberg has also competed in regional tournaments and regularly attends major UFC events. He was in attendance at UFC 300 this past weekend and has also formed relationships with multiple top UFC athletes, including former champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

On his show on Rumble, Tate discussed Zuckerberg and his passion for MMA, complimenting the latter for "getting strong and fit."

"Listen, Mark Zuckerberg doesn't have to like me for me to give credit where credit is due. You may dislike his censorship and you may dislike all of this. However, you can't say that a prominent figure in nerd culture getting strong and fit and caring about learning jiu-jitsu and learning how to fight is somehow a negative thing. Mark Zuckerberg was the poster child, maybe a decade ago, for all the people who would say stupid things."

Tate further added that Zuckerberg may have even inspired "computer programmers, the nerds, the dorks of the world" to do the same and start training:

"Mark Zuckerberg came to the realization of his own accord that, 'Yeah you know what, yeah I'm rich as f**k but now I want to be strong...' Because no matter how rich you are, that's always important. He's probably increased his lifespan by ten to fifteen years and because of who he is and because of his following, has probably inspired thousands of others to do the exact same thing. The computer programmers, the nerds, the dorks of the world... hopefully have been inspired."

Sharing the clip from his show on X, he wrote:

"Yep. This is me complimenting Zuck. If we want things moving in the right direction we have to give credit where credit is due".

Check out Tristan Tate's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Zuckerberg was notably tied to a billionaire vs. billionaire bout against Elon Musk last year, with Dana White claiming he'd be keen on putting on the fight. However, it never came to fruition.

