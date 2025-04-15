Movsar Evloev makes case for title shot against Alexander Volkanovski with resume reminder, fans react: "Nice try pal" 

No. 4-ranked UFC featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev recently weighed in on a potential title fight against two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Netizens have reacted to the same.
Last weekend at UFC 314, 'The Great' showcased an impressive performance in a five-round war against Diego Lopes. The contest for the vacant UFC featherweight belt witnessed Volkanovski becoming a two-time champion via unanimous decision. This was a significant win, as the 36-year-old suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria previously.
After the Aussie regained his title, Evloev shared his thoughts on X about a potential title fight. Listing contenders that he previously beat, the Ingushetia native believes himself to be the next fighter in line to face Volkanovski for the belt.
"I beat Diego Lopes, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Dan Ige. No one has a better resume than me in 145lbs except for the Champion. I have the longest winning streak in the Featherweight Division. Me vs. @alexvolkanovski end of June IFW."
Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:
Fans took to the comments section of Evloev's post to share their reactions, with one writing:
"Nice try pal, you’re getting Lerone Murphy in the apex."
Others wrote:
"It’s undeniable at this point, if movsar doesn’t get the next title fight this sport becomes illegitimate."
"Agreed . YOU'RE NEXT. But never forget, Arnold Allen & Aljo BOTH beat you."
"Nine fights nine decisions. You lost to Diego and Aljo but got robbery wins."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Alexander Volkanovski's coach weighs in on potential Movsar Evloev title fight
Alexander Volkanovski's coach, Joe Lopez, believes Movsar Evloev to be the next best contender to face the champion. In an interview with Submission Radio, Lopez said:
"Realistically, he [Movsar Evloev] does deserve it. But, there was no talk of him at the presser. Everbody was talking about Yair [Rodriguez] and everybody else except him. It's a bit sad. I guess he's not exciting and he does not bring much to the table. But, he's unbeaten. If anyone deserves a shot, it's actually him."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's coach Joe Lopez's comments below (14:41):