Movsar Evloev puts Brian Ortega on blast after UFC books him a new opponent

Movsar Evloev has been adamant about returning to the octagon this summer, no matter who his opponent is. After campaigning for a fight with No.6-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega, the undefeated Russian fighter has seemingly moved on.

The Ortega bout would have been an ideal stepping stone for Evloev to get a title shot, and the jiu jitu versus wrestling stylistic matchup would've made for an intriguing fight. Nevertheless, Evloev recently revealed that he has been offered a fight for May 17th against someone else.

The No.4-ranked featherweight wrote on X:

"Today I got offered a fight in the UFC against someone new for May 17th. I have been waiting for Ortega for 3 months I’m not sure what is going on with him, but I’m ready to fight May 17th against anyone."

Check out Movsar Evloev's X post below:

Movsar Evloev is set to face a former Bellator star making his UFC debut

After Movsar Evloev expressed his frustration about not getting a bout with Brian Ortega, the Russian's next opponent was recently revealed in an X post by Red Corner MMA. Evloev will reportedly take on Aaron Pico, the former Bellator star who's seemingly left the PFL.

Pico's professional MMA record stands at 13-4, with nine knockouts and two submissions. The American is known for his heavy hands, with his last two fights ending in devastating KOs. His power, coupled with his collegiate wrestling background, makes him one of the most well-rounded 145-pounders in the world.

Earlier this year, he publically called for a release from PFL and appears to have gotten his wish. A victory over Evloev, largely considered the divisional dark horse, puts Pico straight into the top five and in the running for a shot at gold.

It must be noted, however, that Pico's move to the UFC and his rumored fight with Evloev are yet to be confirmed by the UFC.

