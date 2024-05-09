"Mr. Mighty in the house" - Demetrious Johnson links up with Angela Lee, Bruno Pucci at BJJ seminar in Hawaii

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has always been committed to helping the growth of combat sports. He did just that in his latest adventure outside of the circle.

United BJJ Hawaii, owned by inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and her husband Bruno Pucci, held a seminar recently. They were more than happy to have 'Mighty Mouse' share his knowledge with other Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) practitioners of all ages which was posted on their Instagram account.

'Unstoppable' shared her gratitude for Johnson stopping by their gym in the comments section of the above post:

Johnson has not stepped inside the circle since his stunning defense against Adriano Moraes last May at ONE Fight Night 10, but he has remained quite active in plying his craft amid his plans of retirement from MMA.

Alongside a legendary MMA resume, Johnson flexed his BJJ expertise earlier this year at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship where he claimed gold in the Master 2 featherweight division and a silver medal in the brown belt Master 2 absolute division.

Demetrious Johnson finally ascends to BJJ black belt status

After a lifetime of hard work, the American star's labors bore fruit as he received his black belt in BJJ soon after his wondrous IBJJF run under the guidance of former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

It is worth noting that Johnson worked with 'The Flash', MMA legend Lyoto Machida, BJJ world champ Jacare Souza, and Lucas Pinheiro ahead of the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship. He seemed to have taken their lessons to heart based on the outcome of his matches.

Johnson's MMA record currently stands at 25-4 and one draw while posting a 6-1 record in the world's largest martial arts promotion.