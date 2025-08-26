  • home icon
MrBeast's offer to help Syko Stu, victim of Raja Jackson's assault, leaves netizens divided: "What if his kid is not a fan?", "Absolutely amazing"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:18 GMT
MrBeast (left) offers to help Syko Stu (right). [Images courtesy: Getty and @sykostu on Instagram]

Raja Jackson’s violent attack on professional wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) has shaken the MMA world. The son of former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson went beyond the planned script at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

YouTube star 'MrBeast' (real name Jimmy Donaldson) was among the first high-profile figures to reach out publicly. He offered to cover medical expenses or assist in any way possible.

According to an X post on Dexerto, MrBeast said:

"I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over PTSD... If his kid is a fan, or I can help with hospital bills, I’ll help"
Check out the X post below:

His message received mixed reactions online. Some fans praised the gesture while others debated the tone of his message. One fan wrote:

"What if his kid is not a fan?"

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Wrestling can be such a tough world, and having that kind of support means a lot, especially for someone using it to cope with PTSD."
"This is absolutely amazing. MrBeast deserves some respect for this."
"I didn't understand the part where it says: if your son is a fan! And if he isn't? I couldn't help."
"Could've skipped the if his kid is a fan part."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to MrBeast offering to help Syko Stu. [Screenshots courtesy: @Dexerto on X]

Ryan Garcia slams Raja Jackson for attacking Syko Stu

Ryan Garcia has strongly criticized Raja Jackson after the attack that left wrestler Syko Stu hospitalized. The KnokX Pro Wrestling match was scripted for a single body slam, but Raja instead launched a series of punches that caused serious injuries.

The event promoters confirmed the strikes were unscripted and far more severe than planned. Quintom 'Rampage' Jackson admitted his son was allowed limited payback but conceded it spiraled into reckless violence.

Garcia took to X to react to Raja's attack, writing:

"This is probably the worst thing I’ve watched in a minute, what was bro thinking like seriously?... Needs to be a serious conversation about streaming culture, it’s getting out of hand on what people are willing to do while on stream."
