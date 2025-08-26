Syko Stu shares thankful message with supporters during recovery from Raja Jackson assault 

Stuart Smith, who goes by his ring name 'Syko Stu,' has reportedly regained consciousness. He shared a message of gratitude as he continues to recover from the violent attack involving Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling.

The update was delivered by his brother Andrew, who posted on Facebook that Stu is awake, stable, and aware of some of the events from the incident. The wrestler was hospitalized on Aug. 24 after being slammed to the mat and hit multiple times by Raja, son of former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

Witnesses described the strikes as full force and not part of the planned performance. Stu was initially reported to be in critical condition with facial fractures and lost teeth.

His brother took to Facebook to share an update, writing:

"Good Morning. Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack."

He added:

"Thank you, everyone, for reaching out. It’s been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He’s currently resting and says, ‘Thank you for the love and support."

Check out the Facebook post below:

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation by treating the matter as an attempted murder.

Kevin Lee calls for Raja Jackson to face prison after violent assault on Syko Stu

Raja Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu has drawn strong reactions from the MMA community. Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee is insisting the 21-year-old should be sent to prison.

The incident was streamed live on Kick and left the wrestler in critical condition with severe injuries. Lee and other fighters condemned the act as inexcusable.

Lee took to X to share his thoughts in a video statement, stating:

"Hey, man, [Raja Jackson's] gotta go to prison... I love Rampage. But Rampage, turn your son in. He gotta go lie down for a little bit. If it were my son, that's what I would tell him. You're a grown man, bro. You can't condone that type of behavior."

