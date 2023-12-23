“Mrs Claus never looked better” - Paige VanZant’s “stunning” Christmas-themed image on social media triggers fan frenzy

MMA fans recently reacted to Paige VanZant sharing a Christmas-themed post for her large social media following as she gets into the holiday spirit.

The former UFC star is very active on social media and clearly knows how to generate attention to her accounts. She took to her Instagram account, posting a reel with a caption that promotes the link included in her bio to her other content:

"Come get your Christmas gift"

The fan reaction was mostly positive as fans flooded the comment section with compliments for '12 Gauge'. Despite the positive comments, there were also some fans who put her on blast as they didn't believe a subscription to her Onlyf*ns was a wise holiday gift, writing:

"Mrs Claus never looked hotter"

"Looking beautiful and stunning in your Xmas outfits Paige"

"Absolutely gorgeous"

"Onlyf*ns is the worst gift to give someone."

"AI killing everything"

"You look great!"

'12 Gauge' last competed in 2021, when she lost a unanimous decision to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. Despite the large following she has gained on social media and other opportunities, such as working as a celebrity judge for the PFL Challenger Series, a return to competition remains to be seen.

Paige VanZant features in list of former UFC stars to transition to pro wrestling

Paige VanZant has been able to venture into a number of other forms of entertainment since her departure from the UFC, which includes 'Dancing with the Stars', an appearance on Food Network's 'Chopped', and also made a transition to pro wrestling.

In 2021, VanZant joined the list of UFC stars to venture into pro wrestling as she signed with AEW, where she was included in the feud between American Top Team coach Dan Lambert and AEW star Chris Jericho. The program led to her making her in-ring debut at their pay-per-view event Double or Nothing in 2022, where she teamed with 'All Ego' Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat the team of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti.