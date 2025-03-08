Muangthai-Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov Muay Thai scrap headed to ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14

ONE Friday Fights 100 has been bolstered by another epic Muay Thai duel between knockout merchants Muangthai PK Saenchai and Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov.

The pair trade leather in a 137-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Stadium on March 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

With aggression and a fire in their belly to finish each and every one of their assignments every time they step inside the Circle, fans can be sure this one won't see the distance.

Muangthai, better known as 'Elbow Zombie' to fight fanatics, has acquired several knockouts throughout his 251-fight resume that spans over a decade.

He's taken his knockout tools to much success in ONE Championship, where he has put Kongsuk Fairtex and 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai to sleep.

Though he's found it hard to produce the same magic that he enjoyed in the early stages of his career, his three-round scraps on the global stage of the promotion have been pure savage.

Muangthai never takes his foot off the gas pedal, and that marauding style will come in handy against the Sham Fighter representative, who has only been defeated thrice in his career.

Abdulmedzhidov seeks his third successive win in ONE Friday Fights when he takes to the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Stadium alongside the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man.

The 30-year-old striker got his debut campaign under the ONE spotlight off to a flyer last year with knockout wins against local favorites Yamin PK Saenchai and Duangsompong Jitmuangnon.

Can he make it three in a row against Thais in the organization when he takes on the ever-dangerous Muangthai on March 14?

Other bangers set for ONE Friday Fights 100

ONE Friday Fights 100 will also feature a rematch between Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken at 175-pound catchweight Muay Thai.

The Dutch kickboxing legend hopes to pull one back against the Thai after a stunning second-round KO at ONE X.

Fan-favorite Denis Puric looks to get back to winning ways when he takes on Jaosuayai Mor Kurngthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle.

In addition, ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan features in an atomweight MMA matchup against fellow Chinese national Meng Bo.

ONE Friday Fights 100 will be available at watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, and the promotion's official YouTube channel.

