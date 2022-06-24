Watch: Nong-O displays proper implementation of a lean back counter elbow

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters currently active. He has five championship title defenses in ONE, in addition to his 300+ Muay Thai fights.

He is a striking expert who also makes a great instructor. On YouTube, the Thai-born champion recently released a video titled "Muay Thai | How To Execute A Lean Back Counter Elbow" In which Nong-O teaches this move.

Watch the video below:

In the video, it gives the following instructions:

"Step 1: When your opponent executes a lead hook or a switch kick, lean back to avoid the strikes and immediately counter. Step 2: Lean back as your opponent attacks by stepping back with your rear foot and leaning your upper body backward. Step 3: To avoid contact, lean back and shift your body weight to your back foot, swinging your lead hand down while keeping your back hand up."

Above are the evade steps, and below are the elbow steps:

"Step 4: After evading the strike, immediately shift your body weight back to your lead leg and execute a cross. Close the distance after the cross by stepping in with your lead leg to land the rear elbow. Step 5: As you execute the rear elbow, ensure you turn your rear foot, hip, and shoulder while keeping your rear hand up. "

The Muay Thai world champion is looking to add a sixth title defense to his record later this year when he faces 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison in 2022

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line later this year when Nong-O Gaiyanghadao meets English-born striker Liam Harrison in the ONE circle.

Both of these fighters are veterans of Muay Thai and are at the top of the sport's rankings. The Thai-born champion has over 300 victories and numerous world titles, including Lumpinee Stadium, while Harrison made his professional debut in 1999.

Mark Heath

Throws some of the most brutal low kicks you will ever see!

#ONEChampionship



Liam Harrison is a monster. Love watching him fight.Throws some of the most brutal low kicks you will ever see! Liam Harrison is a monster. Love watching him fight. Throws some of the most brutal low kicks you will ever see!#ONEChampionship https://t.co/4j0pKEn0HU

Nong-O said in an interview with ONE Championship that he has tremendous respect for Liam Harrison's striking game. He explained:

“It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch. Also, he is a good guy in the circle. He doesn’t take advantage of his opponents.”

Fans are excited to see this championship matchup as both fighters are always entertaining. The Muay Thai title match will be booked for later in 2022.

ONE Championship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! 🇬🇧#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/yC9A09CSQw

