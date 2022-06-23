"Leanin' back harder than Fat Joe" - Fans love Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's unique use of the ropes

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will look to defend his title sometime later this year against Liam Harrison. ONE Championship recently shared a throwback clip of the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion on Instagram.

The caption reads:

"Lean back and attack"

In the clip, Nong-O leans back and bounces off the ring ropes before attacking his opponent. The video is from his 2019 bout against China's Han Zihao. Nong-O would win this bout via unanimous decision, capturing the vacant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Muay Thai and ONE fans were very impressed with the champion's maneuver. Some fans left comments on the post. One fan (mrtnknrr) said:

"Leanin' back harder than Fat Joe"

This is a reference to the 2004 hip-hop song 'Lean Back' by Terror Squad and features rapper Fat Joe. Another fan (dad_of_ninja) added:

"Special and situational awareness at the highest level"

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship on Instagram]

Since capturing the Muay Thai gold in 2019, Nong-O has successfully defended his title five times, the most recent three via knockout stoppage. His next bout will be against British striker Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison later this year.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! 🇬🇧#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/yC9A09CSQw

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will face Liam Harrison next

Even though their title bout is not yet officially scheduled, the war of words has already begun between Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison. Speaking in interviews, both combatants have the utmost respect for each other's skills but also plan to aim for the knockout.

Liam Harrison earned his title shot after winning the Muay Thai war in his last fight against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison said:

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]... I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout. And listen, if anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do."

The reigning and defending champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao responded by saying:

“Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure... I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

The two are prepared to go to war for ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai title. It promises to be an exciting bout as both Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison are fighters with the highest levels of striking.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far