Muay Thai icon Nong-O Hama shoots down theory that he struggles against southpaws: "I don't have a problem"

Thai legend Nong-O Hama has quickly shut down the theories of fans and critics about his struggles in dealing with opponents with southpaw stances, as attributed to his recent form, where he lost three of his last four bouts.

Ahead of his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai match with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nong-O was interviewed by ONE Championship. Clarifying on the speculation, he said:

"I don't have problem to fight with southpaws. In my last fight, I fought with Kulabdam, he's a southpaw too."

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king is coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Kiamrian Nabati in September 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 81, and he looks to return to the win column with a win over his fellow Thai contender.

Nong-O willing to put his friendship aside with Rodtang and Superlek if he faces them for the world title

Now that Nong-O has officially moved down to the flyweight division, he is also eyeing a dominant reign in the weight class, much like he did in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

The top fighters in the flyweight division are his close friends Rodtang and Superlek, but he is willing to put his friendship with them aside if they ever cross paths, especially if the 26-pound golden belt is on the line. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he said:

"I don't think there will be a problem if I try to get the belt from these two. We are friends, but everyone needs to have a firm goal. So my goal is to get up the rankings. And if it comes down to getting a championship shot, then it has to be."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

