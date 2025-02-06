“I'll definitely go all out” - Nong-O Hama ready to turn back the clock in return to flyweight division at ONE Fight Night 28

38-year-old Thai legend Nong-O Hama will look to turn back the clock this Friday night inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

It's been a rough couple of years for the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. He's lost three of his last four inside the Circle, including brutal back-to-back losses against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo. But Nong-O is ready to put all of that behind him and start anew when he meets Thai prospect Kongthoranee.

The two Thai warriors will go toe-to-toe when ONE Championship presents a loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card on February 7 in Bangkok.

With more than 300 career fights to his credit, Nong-O is more than confident that his physical conditioning will be on point and ready to go three full rounds with a fighter 10 years his younger.

"There shouldn't be any problems in terms of my physical condition or exhaustion," he told ONE in a recent interview. "I'll definitely go all out because I've been doing this for a long time."

A win over Nong-O Hama would be a huge moment for Kongthoranee

While Nong-O has struggled to find the win column as of late, that has not been the case for Kongthoranee.

Since making his promotional debut in February 2023, Kongthoranee has gone on an impressive 10-2 run with highlight-reel knockouts against Gingsanglek and Parsa Aminipour. He has also earned victories over noteworthy names like Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.

But with all due respect to those fighters, none of them have the experience and the accolades of Nong-O Hama.

Not only would a victory over Nong-O be a massive feather in the cap of the fast-rising Thai superstar, but it would also bring him one step closer to a potential ONE Muay Thai world title opportunity.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with their hand raised?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

