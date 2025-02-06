“We are friends” - Nong-O addresses potential match-ups with Superlek and Rodtang now that he’s at flyweight

Nong-O Hama is a consummate professional who understands the fight game from a business perspective.

So much so, that he's not closing the door on potential match-ups against two of the best strikers in the world today, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, whom he both considers close friends.

This intriguing pair of matches has now become a possibility after the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion decided to move down a weight class to join the stacked 135-pound striking ranks.

Nong-O will make his flyweight Muay Thai debut under the ONE banner against no.4 ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this Friday at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video.

In his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Nong-O said he'd have no problem putting his friendship with Superlek and Rodtang aside, especially if there will be 26 pounds of gold on the line.

"I don’t think there will be a problem if I try to get the belt from these two. We are friends, but everyone needs to have a firm goal. So my goal is to get up the rankings. And if it comes down to getting a championship shot, then it has to be."

Watch the full interview:

Nong-O admits his body can no longer deal with the bruisers at bantamweight

Nong-O once ruled the 145-pound Muay Thai division with an iron fist and successfully defended his belt seven times.

However, the 38-year-old recently admitted that the new generation of bantamweight fighters has grown bigger and more physical, which ultimately sparked his decision to move to flyweight.

The Evolve MMA standout told ONE:

"Our skills are not that different, but in terms of physicality and power, it’s getting difficult. These days, both foreigners and Thais are all huge. I couldn't handle their power anymore, so I had to move down."

ONE Fight Night 28 will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. The full event will air live in US Primetime on Feb. 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

