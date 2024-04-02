“Muay Thai kicks are different” - Fans wince at Nong-O’s disgusting leg kick that shattered Liam Harrison’s knee

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama will look to kick his way back into the win column when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

On April 5, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will step back inside the ring determined to shake off the funk from back-to-back knockout losses when he meets fellow Thai warrior and two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Facing an opponent who is undefeated in his last five fights, Nong-O will have to rely on his greatest weapon if he hopes to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with another win on his record.

"Leg kicks that made an IMPACT 😳 Will we see a kick knockout when Nong-O and Kulabdam throw down in⁠ bantamweight Muay Thai action on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

ONE Championship fans reacted to their reaction to Nong-O's absolutely brutal leg kicks against Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 in the Instagram comments, writing:

"Muay Thai kicks are different"

"Imagine taking one of them nasty leg kicks"

"That leg is looking for another body"

"Different levels"

"That's like taking a crowbar to the knee"

"My legs snapped in half just watching that"

Nong-O excited to face another Thai warrior at ONE Friday Fights 58

As dangerous as Nong-O is, you can never count out a young, hungry prospect like Kulabdam. Making his promotional debut in 2019, 'Left Meteorite' has used his signature power to amass an impressive 7-3 record under the ONE banner, including three straight knockouts against Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo.

During a recent interview with Sportsmanor, Nong-O Hama expressed his excitement over facing the powerful Thai prospect in their home country, saying:

"I'm excited as usual because for this fight I'll be facing a fellow Thai fighter. It has been three years since I've faced a Thai. So I'm excited and pumped. I'm focused on getting the win no matter what."

Will Nong-O return to his winning ways this Friday, or will Kulabdam land his 'Left Meteorite' en route to the biggest victory of his career thus far?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

