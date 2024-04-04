Muay Thai king Prajanchai says he took kickboxing switch like a duck to water: "I had no problem with the transition"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai admits he didn't have any issue swapping disciplines ahead of his kickboxing world title matchup against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 58.

That evening on April 5, the Thai striking specialist attempts to go for two-sport glory, with the Canadian-Italian's strawweight kickboxing world title up for grabs inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the Bangkok native sees some areas where he might need some improvement, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate says he didn't face too many hurdles lacing on the 10-ounce gloves instead of his usual four-ounce mitts in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

Speaking to ONE Championship, Prajanchai shared:

"My style is already close to kickboxing, so I had no problem with the transition. I just had to remind myself what weapons were and weren't allowed."

After all, the Thailand megastar isn't just an average striker in the martial arts realm. The 29-year-old is a veteran of over 400 fights in Muay Thai, and he's faced many different challenges on his way to becoming a multi-time world champion.

However, in Di Bella, under kickboxing rules, the strawweight Muay Thai kingpin understands he'll be up against a task like no other.

Prajanchai believes his kicks will be the difference against Di Bella

Though Prajanchai expects to have his back against the wall in his champion-versus-champion showdown against Di Bella, the Thai will fancy his chances when they trade in proximity inside the Thai capital city.

The 29-year-old possesses one of the most refined kicking games in Muay Thai, and he seems rather confident that it'll be enough to unsettle the defending king inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

In the same interview with ONE, he added:

"In his fight with Danial, Di Bella showed his toughness when he got leg kicked by Danial. He didn't show any sign of pain. But that was Danial's kick, not my kick. I want to know if he'll still be able to withstand it when I kick him."

