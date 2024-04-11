Muay Thai legend Nong-O believes he’s still in tip-top shape despite advancing age: “I’m still powerful and my body is still good”

After two consecutive knockout losses courtesy of Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has redeemed himself by securing a unanimous decision win against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last Friday at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Nong-O and Kulabdam put up an exciting match in front of their compatriots inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This redemption has proved that the 37-year-old is still in tip-top shape to perform at the grandest stage of martial arts.

The Evolve MMA representative echoed this during his post-fight interview with the media, as he stated:

"I feel a lot of my fighters have underestimated me because of my age. But I don't think they realize that I'm still powerful and my body is still good, my physical strength is still good. You know, I can still fight, of course. Plus, I have a lot of experience that they should be careful of."

Before suffering those two losses, Nong-O was a force to be reckoned with in the division, where he amassed an incredible ten straight victories since making his promotional debut in 2018 and reigned as the undisputed king for five years.

This latest victory against the Sor Jor Piek Uthai representative was the Thai's 11th win under the world's largest martial arts organization and maintains his place as the number two-rated divisional contender.

Nong-O claims that he is one fight away from earning another world title shot

In a separate interview, the former world champion says that he is only a win away from getting a world title shot, and he is willing to fight anyone that ONE Championship will be pitting against him.

Although he admits that fighting a fellow Thai is a more ideal match for him because, according to him, it is easier to guess their styles than foreign fighters. Additionally, his physicality with fellow Thai fighters is almost identical.

Poll : Can Nong-O Hama reclaim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion