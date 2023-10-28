“Muay Thai is pain” - Fans equally impressed and scared of Nong-O’s insane shin routine

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is one of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen. His air-tight grasp of the fundamentals is second to none and has been instrumental to his success as the most dominant world champion in ONE Championship history.

Before he lost his world title to Jonathan Haggerty, which is undoubtedly the most shocking upset in the history of modern Muay Thai, Nong-O was the winningest world champion in the promotion. He was on a staggering 10-fight winning streak and had defended his belt seven straight times — the most in ONE Championship. On top of this, the Thai icon's last five wins all came via knockout.

What's highly underrated about Nong-O, however, is his legendary toughness. Before getting KO'd by Haggerty, the former world champion was only truly knocked out once, and it was at the hands of the consensus GOAT, Saenchai.

That's over 300 pro fights and only two real KO losses. From chin to shins, Nong-O is pretty much made of steel.

The Thai's inhuman toughness was on full display in a recent video posted by ONE Championship:

"No pain, no gain 😤 How's your shin conditioning? @nongogaiyanghadao"

Fans reacted to the post in various ways:

Comments on the video

@trtfeed was creative with his description of the former world champion's battered shin:

"Looks like someone smashed his shin with a Razor Scooter 😂🛴"

@jonathanpesaitis said it perfectly:

"“Muay Thai is pain”"

@jintongyateyu pointed out that we should all be put to shame about our definition of pain:

"And I'm going to shut up complaining about my leg pain now......"

At the moment, no official fight has been announced for Nong-O. His last one was the aforementioned loss to Jonathan Haggerty. It seems he is taking his time on the drawing board to make his glorious comeback.