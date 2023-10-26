“Nong-O is sick” - Fans in utter amazement of Nong-O’s supreme striking technique

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is one of the most technically proficient fighters the sport has ever seen. His grasp of the fundamentals is impeccable and has helped him become one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship ever.

Before he lost his belt to Jonathan Haggerty, which is perhaps the most shocking upset in modern Muay Thai history, Nong-O was the most successful world champion in the promotion. He was on a 10-fight winning streak and had defended his world title seven straight times - the most in the promotion. On top of this, the Thai legend was also on a 5-fight knockout streak.

ONE posted a video of the former world champion doing some Muay Thai combination drills with his friend, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn:

"Nong-O busts out the combos 💯 @nongogaiyanghadao"

Fans are reacting positively to the video in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@galaadbigandart commends the former world champ's impeccably clean technique:

"Too clean 🙌that would have had me land on my chin"

@steeze.god said what most of us want:

"we need to see Nong o fight asap 🔥"

@superboy_8blade seconded it:

"We need to see @nongogaiyanghadao fight soon, please"

@clayhpg pointed out the Thai icon's ingenious duck-under-to-an-uppercut technique:

"That right uppercut 🔥🔥🔥"

At the moment, no official fight has been attached to Nong-O yet. His last performance was the aforementioned KO loss to Jonathan Haggerty. Perhaps the former world champion is taking his time to recover and come back stronger than ever. Judging from the video shown here, we say he's absolutely ready to return.