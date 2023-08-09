Muay Thai prodigy ‘Supergirl’ plans to stick to kickboxing, wants shot at the belt

Following her impressive victory over Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has her sights set on claiming a ONE kickboxing world title.

‘Supergirl’ secured her third win under the ONE banner inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, besting two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez after three rounds of intense back-and-forth action. With another big victory on her resume, Jaroonsak will be looking to land her first ONE world title fight, targeting reigning atomweight titleholder, Janet Todd.

“Now I want to focus on kickboxing to get the belt,” Jaroonsak told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview.

Watch the full interview below:

While she has focused on competing in the art of eight limbs in recent years, Janet Todd has held the atomweight world title since defeating fan favorite Stamp Fairtex via a split decision in February 2020. Since then, ‘JT’ has added wins over Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, and Lara Fernandez.

In March, Janet Todd attempted to capture the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. ‘JT’ came up short, suffering a unanimous decision defeat to the Brazilian striker. With her dreams of a Muay Thai title dashed for the moment, perhaps we could see Todd put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against one of the promotion’s most-promising up-and-comers.

With her win over Lara Fernandez, is it time for ‘Supergirl’ to cash in her chips for a ONE world title fight with Janet Todd, or does the 19-year-old Thai need another win under her belt first?

