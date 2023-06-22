Muay Thai sensation Nabil Anane has black belts in other martial arts disciplines

It seems like Muay Thai sensation Nabil Anane has always had an aptitude for martial arts. The two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion has taken the striking world by storm with his incredible talents and champion mindset. He’s officially set to make his ONE debut this Friday at ONE Friday Fights 22 to stake his claim for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Reflecting upon his fast rise in the professional scene, Anane admits that being good in martial arts just came naturally. He told ONE Championship this week:

“When I was six years old, for my birthday, my father and I started karate. And then after that I also did taekwondo. So I did karate and taekwondo, like both at the same time until the age of 11. And I earned black belts in both disciplines.”

As Nabil Anane was testing the waters in different disciplines like karate and taekwondo, he eventually fell in love with Muay Thai at age 14. Being not only good but also terrific in the sport has won Anane multiple accolades in the pro scene. Moreover, his incredible 6’2” stature, durability, striking prowess, and elite training have gone hand-in-hand with his success.

At 18 years old, Anane became one of the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai world champions at 126 pounds last year and followed it up with a second belt in the 135-pound division. He seeks to add many more to his collection after joining ONE Championship this year.

Anane is excited by the prospect of fighting against a legendary Muay Thai striker like Superlek Kiatmoo9, who is ranked #1 in the flyweight Muay Thai division and the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

He hopes to meet fan expectations by putting on a great show for the watching masses this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Watch ONE Friday Fights 22 live on ONE Championship’s free YouTube Channel at 8:30 am EDT.

Poll : 0 votes