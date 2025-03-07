Muay Thai specialist Allycia Hellen Rodrigues mastering a new skill for future MMA switch: "I've started to train BJJ"

Reigning undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has teased a potential transition to mixed martial arts during her recent interview with The Bangkok Post.

Ad

Rodrigues says that she is interested in competing under the MMA rules because she has already started her BJJ training. Although her current priority will still be for the striking arts, the Brazilian reiterated her readiness if given the opportunity, as she said:

"Yes. If [ONE] gives me the opportunity. Of course. I'm here for everything. I want to do MMA too. I've started to train BJJ, but step by step, you know."

Ad

Trending

Check out Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' full interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Brazilian powerhouse will have the honor of welcoming Marie McManamon to ONE Championship when she faces her in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 on March 8 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be Rodrigues' third defense of her 26-pound golden belt since beating Stamp Fairtex in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed card.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues claims she's ready to take on the challenge that Marie McManamon will present at ONE Fight Night 29

Although the Phuket Fight Club-affiliated athlete deals with short-notice opponent change for her return to action, she remains unfazed by the challenge that the British star will impose on fight night because of his rigid and hard preparation.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has doubled down on her chances against the former Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship champion, as she stated:

"As I said, I'm very focused, and I'm well prepared. I've been training for a long time, and I'm very confident, even though she is a good fighter. But so am I, right? I'm No. 1."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 29 card will take place inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.