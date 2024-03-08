Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan targeting a world title shot in 2024: “I’ll see how the cards play out”

Filipina-American striking sensation and former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is itching to get back to world title contention, and she plans to make a statement in her next fight.

Buntan is set to face Italy’s Martine Michieletto at the historic ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja fight card this weekend, which takes place on 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan says she wants to stay busy this year en route to booking another world title shot.

The 26-year-old Boxing Works product said:

“I think this year would make sense. I do want to enjoy an active year. I’ll just see how the cards play out but that's definitely in my future for sure.”

Buntan is one of the most talented female fighters on the ONE roster. And if she is victorious this Friday night, another crack at the gold may not be far behind.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan refuses to predict how fight with Martine Michieletto will end: “I leave it up to fate”

26-year-old Jackie Buntan is not one to throw out bold predictions for her fights. Instead, the Filipina-American star prefers to let her fists and feet dictate how her fights end.

She told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I mean I expect to come out on top, that's for sure. How it happens, I leave it up to fate. I am not one for predictions. But I'm confident in my skill set, my ability.”

Buntan is 5-1 in ONE Championship, and is riding a two-fight winning streak. She is likely just one more win away from securing another shot at the gold.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.